Los Angeles Sparks rookie Amy Atwell scored the first points of her WNBA career on Monday.

The former University of Hawaii star connected on her first 3-point attempt in a 104-76 loss in a road contest against the Las Vegas Aces.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Atwell finished 1-for-2 from the field, appearing in the final five minutes of the game.

Monday was Atwell’s first appearance in a game since May 14 in a 77-60 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

After appearing in the starting five in LA’s opening game, Atwell has played sparingly for the Sparks (2-5). The 2021-2022 Big West Player of the Year has appeared in four regular season games.