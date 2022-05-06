Amy Atwell already defied the odds by making the final roster for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.

On Friday, her improbable journey continued as she cracked the starting lineup for the Sparks in the team’s regular season opener.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Amy Atwell didn’t just make the team. She’s starting Game 1 for the LA Sparks. #HawaiiWBB https://t.co/lzlx7L0yvs — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) May 6, 2022

Despite the start, Atwell played sparingly on Friday, missing both of her shot attempts (both 3-pointers) in a 98-91 victory over the Chicago Sky, the 2021 WNBA champions.

Atwell played just eight minutes.

The Sparks next play on Sunday against the Indiana Fever at 9 a.m. HST. The game will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.