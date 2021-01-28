Hawaii’s Alohi Gilman gives 200 football cleats away to local community

Kahuku graduate, Alohi Gilman, is coming off his rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Most of the time first-year players are more focused on finding their NFL footing rather than leading the huddle. However back home in Laie, Gilman is a looked as one of the role model for the young athletes in the community.

The 23-year-old understands his standing in Hawai’i, so when he noticed hundred of gentle used cleats at the Chargers facilities destined for the trash, Gilman immediate thought of a way to give back to the North Shore.

“The equipment staff at the Chargers had a bunch of cleats that’s guys used or some that were worn just a little bit. They kind of toss them away or send them to community relations, so I had a meeting with the equipment staff to ask if they’d be able to ship them out to me,” Gilman explained to KHON2’s Alan Hoshida, “Coming from a small town community, we don’t have a lot of cleats or resources that are able to help us so I thought it would be a good thing to give back to the community.”

200 cleats made the flight from L.A to Laie for a second life on the football fields on O’ahu. Through the Chargers, Hana Mualoa, and his own foundation Ho’omana Lifestyles, Gilman held a driveway cleat giveaway on Wednesday for anyone who showed up. First come, first serve. There was an overwhelming feeling of gratefulness from the recipients.

“He’s only a rookie and can already give back to his community. We look up to him. He shows us we can do anything,” said Kahuku high school junior, Lesu Damuni.

Kahukue high senior Pele Kaio added, “Not a lot of us have the privilege to buy cleats or even get stuff for the field, so it means a lot for someone from this community to make it out of here and give back.”

“To us younger generation, Alohi has always been a role model because he’s from the town we all grew up in. He made it that far. It shows the people down here that we all can do it,” added Kahuku junior, Seau Maiava.

‘Put yourself in someone else’s shoes’ has never been taken so literal, but it goes beyond an idiom for the young athletes. The cleats represent a tangible symbol of possibility.

“I think it’s pretty cool, a pretty awesome thing. If I was in that position to be able to wear a professional football players cleats, it would definitely motivate me;give me some type of inspiration. I hope this is a sign of inspiration, of hope, to help kids and athletes around this community,” Alohi said, “Just seeing the smiles on their faces. Any hope or inspiration. That’s more rewarding than anything. I’m excited for it. I look forward to giving out some cleats.”

2020 was a year filled with so much pain and hardship. Gilman saw an opportunity bring hope back to his hometown. All it took was maturity beyond his years and his desire to serve.

“Besides the cleat itself, I think it’s morale support, being able to show my love, loyalty to my community, my people. Just show them that there is something to hope for and pray for and better things are able to come. As I continue my career, service will always be a part of what I do and planning to do in the future. My prayers out to everyone who struggled throughout this year. I hope this is just bigger than me as a football player but me as a person.”