Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz has captured the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open Championship at Pebble Beach.

The 25-year-old was sensational in the final round, carding a Sunday 3-under 69, finishing at 9-under par, good for a 3-stroke win over Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin.

The victory is her first major championship and first victory since becoming an LPGA Tour member in 2022.

Corpuz becomes just the second golfer from Hawaii to win a major event. She joins only fellow Punahou graduate Michelle Wie West, who won the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open. Wie West, who also participated in this year’s open, did not make the cut and had previously announced that this would be her final event before retirement.

Corpuz first made headlines in 2008, when she surpassed fellow Hawaii native Michelle Wie West as the youngest qualifier in US Women’s Amateur Public Links history at 10 years old, three months and nine days. In 2014, she won the first professional tournament of her career where as a 16-year old amateur, she captured the Hawaii State Open Championship.

While at Punahou, Corpuz was a three-time AJGA All-American.

Corpuz played collegiate golf at USC and was a two-time All-American, where she won three times in her career. Off the course, she earned a Masters degree in Global Supply Chain Management.

Corpuz turned professional in 2021 and finished in a tie for 16th at Q-School to earn LPGA Tour membership for 2022. During her rookie season, she made 17 of 21 cuts and finished 41st in the overall rankings.