The LPGA LOTTE Championship returns to Hoakalei Country Club for the second straight year after the tournament had moved venues every year since 2020. There are two local products in the field this week and they happen to be former high school teams.

Before Allisen Corpuz and Mariel Galdiano were teeing it up in LPGA tour events, before they were competing in the Pac12, they two were teammates on the Punahou girls golf team. They know each other very well.

Corpuz is a mainstay and Hawaii’s lone full LPGA tour member, working her way towards a breakthrough victory. She currently sits in 20th in the CME Globe season long rankings.

“You just have to have a good week. You kind of have to have everything fall together. Any given week, there’s a lot of girls that can win. So just have to get it together, get a few good breaks probably, and hopefully come out on top. This course is definitely really strategic. You need to hit the ball really well, be able to gauge the wind and obviously make a few putts.”

Galdiano was suppose to Sunday qualify, but got an unexpected phone call that told her she would get an instant invite into the field.

“They’re like, No, I think they’re going to give you a spot into the field. And I was like, No way. It was a huge relief and it was very unexpected, actually. So it’s kind of a nice like cherry on top for coming back home. And yeah, I’m just really excited to be out here,” Galdiano said, “I grew up in Kapolei, so I would always go out to Ko Olina and stand at Ninth Hole and wait for autographs for the flag. So it’s awesome to be able to actually tee it up out here.”

Allisen begins her LOTTE Championship at 7:44 am on Wednesday in a feature group with Brooke Henderson, and defending champion, Hyo Joo Kim. Mariel begins in the afternoon at 1:45 pm.