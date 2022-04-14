For the second time in three starts in her rookie season, Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz has made the cut on the LPGA Tour.

The Punahou graduate earned her way into the weekend in her home state at the LOTTE Championship in Ewa Beach. Corpuz, carded a second round 72, staying at -2 for the week in a tie for 17th place.

#Hawaii's Allisen Corpuz is playing the weekend at @LPGALOTTE after an even-par 2nd round, 72. It's her 2nd made-cut in three starts of her @LPGA rookie season. The @GoPuns product is -2 for the tournament T17. Will update her 3rd Rd tee time when it becomes available #LPGAHawaii pic.twitter.com/x1m7hMlXPY — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) April 15, 2022

Hyo Joo Kim birdied three of the final six holes for her second 5-under 67 and a three-stroke lead.

Kim closed with birdies on the par-4 13th and 16th holes and the par-5 18th to reach 10 under at windy Hoakalei Country Club, the first-year venue on the south shore of Oahu about 20 miles west of Honolulu. Kim had her second bogey-free round.

“First of all, I’m satisfied,” said Kim, the 26-year-old major champion from South Korea. “I played the same score and bogey-free round as yesterday, but more satisfied with today’s play than yesterday.”

Kim, who tied for eighth at Mission Hills in the California desert two weeks ago and has four victories on the tour, birdied the 13th and 16th holes for the second straight round. She has played the back nine in 7 under.

Kim has played in the LOTTE Championship every year since the tournament debuted in 2012. Her best finishes at the event came in 2014, when she was fourth, and 2015, when she tied for fourth.

Sarah Kemp of Australia was second after a 69. She chipped in for birdie on the par-4 14th.