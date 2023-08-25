Punahou alumna and women’s golf star Allisen Corpuz has made a pledge to help Maui wildfire victims.

Corpuz, who won the U.S. Women’s Open in July, has pledged $200 towards the Maui Strong fund for each birdie she makes for her next three events.

“Seeing pictures of the devastation and reading about the immense loss of life in Lahaina has been heartbreaking,” Corpuz said in a post on her personal Instagram account. “I played a lot of junior golf on Maui growing up, and I am where I am today because of these experiences. I know there’s a long road of recovery and rebuilding ahead, but I also know the community is incredibly kind, loving, and resilient.

“I’ll be doing a $200/birdie pledge to the Maui Strong fund organized by the Hawaii Community Foundation for my next three events starting tomorrow, and I’ll post a link later this week if you want to join with a pledge of your own. Thank you to everyone who has already been helping Maui in a time like this.”

Corpuz is currently competing in the Canadian Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf Course in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Corpuz joins men’s golf star Collin Morikawa in pledging towards Maui.