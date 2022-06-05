Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz completed play at the U.S. Open at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Sunday.

Corpuz shot a 3-over 74, finishing with a four-round total of four-over 288.

The Punahou alumna tied with three other golfers in a tie for 24th.

Rising golf star Minjee Lee won the tournament by four strokes with a cumulative 13-under 271.

Despite not winning the tournament, Corpuz comes away with a prize check of $87,248.

Corpuz was the only player with Hawaii ties to make the cut in the 2022 Open. Four other golfers from the 50th state competed, including Michelle Wie West, who was playing in her final tournament as a full-time professional golfer.