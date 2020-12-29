Hawaii’s Al & Niko Noga, Charlie Wedemeyer unveiled as Polynesian Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2021 today. Three Inductees were selected from a list of 10 Finalists.

The Class of 2021 is Al Noga of Samoan Ancestry, Niko Noga of Samoan Ancestry and Charlie Wedemeyer of Hawaiian Ancestry.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate the Class of 2021,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. “We look forward to celebrating their induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame next year.”

The Class of 2021 will be honored during the 2022 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend on January 21 & 22, 2022.



The Inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula. In addition to the Selection Committee, all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees cast a vote to select the Class of 2021.

CLASS OF 2021

ALAPATI “AL” NOGA … Samoan ancestry… Defensive Lineman … University of Hawai`i … Minnessota Vikings … Washington Football Team … Indianapolis Colts … 7 years professionally … Drafted in the 3rd Round (71st pick) in the 1988 NFL Draft … First team All-American … Outland Trophy Finalist … 1986 WAC Defensive Player of the Year … Named No. 3 in the list of UH’s Top 100 football players of the century … Born September 16, 1965 in American Samoa.

FALANIKO “NIKO” NOGA … Samoan Ancestry … Linebacker … University of Hawai`i … Arizona Cardinals … Detroit Lions … 8 years professionally … Drafted in the 8th Round (201st pick) in the 1984 NFL Draft … Two-time All-WAC selection … Conducts an annual Passing Flag Football League for youth in American Samoa … Born March 1, 1962 in Honolulu, HI

CHARLIE WEDEMEYER … Hawaiian Ancestry … Former High School Football Coach … Led Los Gatos High School Football to 78-18-1 record … Continued to teach and coach football for 30 years at Los Gatos after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s desease … Born February 19, 1946 in Honolulu, HI … Died June 3, 2010

