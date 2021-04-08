Hawaii’s 4-time World Champ Carissa Moore lands massive air reverse in Australia, clinches top spot in world rankings

|Four-time WSL Champion, Hawaii’s Carissa Moore pushed the progression of surfing another level higher today by landing a massive air reverse in her Quarterfinal victory in Newcastle Australia today. The feat earned her the highest single-wave score of the event so far, a near-perfect 9.90 (out of a possible 10).
Moore was under pressure with her opponent Johanne Defay (FRA) in complete control of the heat until Moore took off on a medium set and went off the lip and into an air-reverse, possibly the biggest landed by a female in competition. Moore was almost shocked when she landed to huge applause from the fans on the beach.
Aerial moves like this are expected to feature highly in the surfing at the Olympics in Japan with very suitable wave conditions.
Moore will meet Olympic team-mate Caroline Marks (USA/Florida) in Friday’s Semi-Final and Marks was also very impressive winning her Quarter-final defeating Australia’s Bronte Macaulay.
