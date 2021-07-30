Hawaii’s 17 year old phenom Victoria Lee improves to 2-0 with ONE Championship submission victory

Victoria Lee // ONE Championship

Hawaii’s Victoria Lee successfully made her second professional mixed martial arts appearance in Asia early Friday morning with a dominant submission victory at ONE Championship’s Battleground card in Singapore.

The 17 year old from Mililani defeated China’s Wang Lu Ping in a bout that lasted just three minutes and 32 seconds.

Following the victory, the younger sister of ONE Championship title holders Angela and Christian Lee was emotional in her post-fight interview.

“Honestly man, I used to make fun of my brother and sister for crying after they won but I understand, it’s so emotional,” said Lee. “This week has been an emotional rollercoaster. It was a lot of pressure but I wouldn’t have made it through without my mum and dad. I know my family are all back home watching right now and I’m so grateful for them.”

Victoria now improves to 2-0 in her career with both victories coming via submission.

