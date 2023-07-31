Hawaii’s youth softball and baseball players continue to display their prowess across the diamond, as a multitude of teams from the island have reached the World Series for the respective organizations.

In the 50/70 Intermediate World Series, Pearl City Little League improved to 2-0 with a 4-2 win over Michigan on Monday. Their progress can be tracked here.

Also on Monday, Honolulu Little League opened play at the Senior League Softball World Series with a 7-3 loss to Illinois District 17 Little League. Their tournament can be tracked here.