A trio of baseball teams from Hawaii are experiencing prolonged summers on the youth circuit and remain in large national tournaments.

Kado Hawaii is currently competing in the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Glen Allen, Va. after winning the Pacific Southwest regional. They’re currently 2-0 in pool play and take the field again on Tuesday at 1 p.m. HST against the Southeast Region host team. Their progress can be tracked here.

The Honolulu Little League junior team won its opening game on Sunday against Michigan 6-5 in eight innings at the Junior League World Series but lost 13-1 to Texas on Monday. On Tuesday, they’ll play against Virginia at 2 p.m. HST in an elimination game. More information on the 2022 Junior League World Series can be found here.

Honolulu Little League’s majors division opens up the 2022 Little League World Series against Washington at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN. More information on the 2022 LLWS, which has expanded to 20 teams, can be found here.

Over the weekend, three Cal Ripken World Series teams from Hawaii wrapped up play. The Manoa Crowns finished in fourth place at 4-1, while Hawaii Kai Elite finished ninth at 3-2 in the 12U World Series in Branson, Mo. Meanwhile, Homegrown finished in fifth at 4-2 in the 10U World Series in Vincennes, In.