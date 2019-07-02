Hawaii Wrestlers Bring Home Medals From Pan Am Championships

Kamehameha Kapalama Junior Skye Realin & former Hawaii Technology Academy Tiare Ikei recently competed for Team USA at their respective Pan American Championships. Realin claimed Gold in the 57kg Cadet Women Pan American Championships (14-16 yrs age group) in Morelia, Mexico on Saturday June 29 while Ikei finished with Silver in the 53kg Junior Women Pan American Championships (16-19 yrs age group) in Guatemala City, Guatemala on June 6.

Realin, 2019 HHSAA State Runner-up at 127#, earned her spot on the U.S. Cadet Women’s National Team after an outstanding performance at the UWW Women’s Nationals Cadet World Team Trials in Irving, TX back in May where she finished runner-up and qualified for the Cadet Pan Am Team. In her very first international competition representing Team USA, Realin defeated Chile in the finals to earn herself a Gold Medal and the title of Cadet Pan Am Champion. Realin dropped her first match to Chile 6-5 but battled back through her pool and winning 3 straight matches over Brazil, Peru & Canada putting her in the finals and a rematch with Chile in which she avenged her earlier loss to claim Gold.

Ikei who competed in the 53kg class at the Junior Women Pan American Championships in Guatemala City earned a Silver medal. She had victories over Ecuador and Canada before dropping her finals match to Cuba. Earlier in the year Ikei won the U.S. Senior Women Open Championship in Las Vegas.

Both Realin & Ikei are teammates of Grapplers HI, a wrestling club in Halawa, Oahu and helped Team USA bring home the Team Championships at both Cadet & Junior Pan Am Championships. Realin is planning on attending the U.S. Cadet National Team Training Camp later this month at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Ikei is preparing for the U.S. Marine Corps/USAW Junior National Championships in Fargo, ND on July 16 & 17.

Complete results can be found here:

Cadet Pan Am Championship Results – https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Wrestling/Features/2019/June/29/WFS-Cadet-Pan-Am-recao

Junior Pan Am Championship Results – https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Wrestling/Features/2019/June/07/Three-champions-help-lead-USA-to-Junior-Pan-Am-title-in-womens-freestyle