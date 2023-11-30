The University of Hawaii (23-8) women’s volleyball team rallied past Iowa State 16-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday.

The Rainbow Wahine advance to Friday’s second round and improve to 24-8 in the 2023 season.

Hawaii jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first set, only to see the Cyclones go on a thunderous 15-2 run to take command of the set.

UH trailed for the majority of the second before taking the set late in deuces to even the match.

On Thursday, Hawaii competed in its 30th straight NCAA Tournament in which it was eligible. After losing in the first round in 2022 to LSU, UH picked up its first NCAA Tournament win since 2021 against Mississippi State.

Next up for Hawaii is a Friday match at 5 p.m. HST against the winner of Oregon and Southeastern Louisiana.

