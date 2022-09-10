One night after it let a potential victory over USC slip away with 32 attacking errors, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team bounced back with a 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-8 reverse sweep on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii closes nonconference play at 3-5, while USC drops to 5-3.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After hitting -.022 on Saturday night, Riley Wagoner recovered with perhaps her best performance of the season with a team-high 17 kills for the Rainbow Wahine. Amber Igiede added 15 kills. Like Wagoner, Igeide had eight digs.

Kate Lang had 41 assists for the Rainbow Wahine, who had 17 attacking errors compared to Saturday’s 32.

Skylar Fields had a match-high 25 kills for the Trojans with 10 digs for a double-double, while Mia Tuaniga had a match-high 53 assists.

Next up for Hawaii is a pair of home exhibition games next weekend before beginning conference play against UC Davis on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.