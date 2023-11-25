The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team gave its best when its best was needed, sweeping Long Beach State 26-24, 25-15, 25-10 in the inaugural Big West Conference tournament championship match on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii’s dominance over the Big West continued, winning its fourth straight Big West title. The 2023 championship is the first of the tournament variety, entering the tournament as the 2 seed. The Rainbow Wahine would in all likelihood be excluded from the NCAA Tournament without it in 2023.

Instead, UH now has 30 straight NCAA appearances in which it was eligible for the tournament. The Big West did not hold a season during the 2021 spring session during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the Wahine out of NCAA contention.

Hawaii improves to 23-8 and now awaits the NCAA selection show on Sunday.

