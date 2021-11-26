Hawaii women’s volleyball wins Big West Conference title with victory over CSUN

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team are Big West Conference champions for the second season in a row after a 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-12 victory over Cal State Northridge on Friday night.

In front of a crowd of 2,130 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, the Rainbow Wahine improved to 21-6 overall and 18-1 in conference play.

After taking care of business on the road last weekend, UH knew ahead of time that a win on Friday would clinch the conference title. But the match wasn’t completely smooth sailing for the ‘Bows, as the Matadors jumped out to a 17-13 lead in the first set before edging the home team to take the first set.

The first set seemed to jolt the Rainbow Wahine, as the ‘Bows won the second set with ease and raced to a 6-0 lead in Set 3. After the two teams were tied at 9 to begin the fourth set, the Rainbow Wahine eventually seized control and took the set and match.

The conference title also gives the Rainbow Wahine an automatic bid to December’s NCAA Tournament. It will be the 28th straight NCAA Tournament appearance for Hawaii in which it was eligible. An NCAA Tournament was held earlier this spring, but the Big West did not hold a spring season, therefore making the ‘Rainbow Wahine ineligible.

On Friday, Amber Igiede led the Rainbow Wahine with a match-high 16 kills, while outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle and setter Kate Lang each had double-doubles. Van Sickle had 14 kills and 12 digs, while Lang had 11 digs and a match-high 43 assists.

Seyvion Waggoner had a team-high 11 kills for CSUN (7-23, 6-14 Big West Conference).

Despite having wrapped up the conference title, the Rainbow Wahine will have one more regular season game on Saturday night when they take on UC Santa Barbra for senior night. First serve is set for 7 p.m.