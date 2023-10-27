On Friday, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team unveiled new throwback uniforms.

The uniforms were designed by assistant coach Nick Castello, with input from head coach Robyn Ah Mow.

The back of the jersey also has the team’s mascot, a nod to the days where Ah Mow was an All-American setter.

Hawaii will debut the uniforms in home matches against Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 3-4 as part of retro weekend. The jerseys are not on sale to the public for the time being.