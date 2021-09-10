Hawaii women’s volleyball tops USC in four sets

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team returned to the win column with a 25-17, 11-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory over USC on Friday night.

Hawaii improved to 3-4 after losing all three of its matches at the Utah Classic last week.

The Rainbow Wahine took the first set in convincing fashion, 25-17, but made nine errors in the second set to lose 25-11.

After winning the third set 25-21, the fourth set was neck and neck between the two teams at 17-17. But the Rainbow Wahine seized control with a 7-0 run to take the set as well as the match.

In her first career start, freshman Annika de Goede led Hawaii with a team-high 11 kills, while setter Mylana Byrd had a game-high 39 assists to pace UH offensively.

Brooke Botkin led USC (3-4) with a match-high 17 kills.

The ‘Bows and Trojans will conclude their two-game series on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m.