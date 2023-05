The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is set to make a trip abroad.

The Rainbow Wahine will go on a tour of Brazil for 13 days, which begins on Saturday and ends on June 8.

Among the cities the ‘Bows will visit are Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Saquarerma and Arraial do Cabo.

The Rainbow Wahine have not taken a foreign tour since going to Europe in 2015.