The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team will open the 2022 NCAA Tournament against LSU in the Stanford regional.

After winning the Big West Conference for the third year in a row, Hawaii (22-6, 19-1 Big West) has been selected to 29 NCAA Tournaments in a row and 40 overall.

LSU is 15-13 overall after finishing SEC play 9-9 overall.

The winner of Hawaii’s match advances to face the winner of No. 4 national seed Stanford taking on Pepperdine at home.

The date and time of Hawaii’s match against LSU has yet to be announced.