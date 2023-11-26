After winning the inaugural Big West Conference tournament on Saturday, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team will play against Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine (23-8) are playing in their 30th NCAA Tournament in which they were eligible. The Big West Conference did not hold a spring season in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with the Ivy League, but an NCAA tournament was still held.

First serve between the Rainbow Wahine and Cyclones is set for 2 p.m. HST on Thursday in Eugene, Ore.