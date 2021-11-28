Hawaii women’s volleyball to face Mississippi State in first round of NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament selection committee is sending the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team to Seattle.

The Rainbow Wahine will face Mississippi State on Friday in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at a time to be determined later. The region will be hosted by the University of Washington, the No. 15 overall national seed.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii (21-6, 18-2 Big West Conference) wrapped up the Big West title on Friday with a win over CSUN before falling to UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

Huddled around a cell phone watching selection Sunday, #HawaiiWVB learns that they will face Mississippi State in first round of NCAA Tournament in Seattle https://t.co/H1NVkfO11l 📝 @c_shimabuku #HawaiiWVB #GoBows pic.twitter.com/qrHmbEmv6g — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 29, 2021

If the Rainbow Wahine were to win on Friday, they would advance to face the winner of Washington-Brown, the other matchup in the region.

UH has appeared in 28th consecutive NCAA Tournaments in which it was eligible. The NCAA held a tournament over the spring, but the Big West did not hold a spring season.