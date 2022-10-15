The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team suffered its first loss of the Big West Conference season in 2022, falling at Cal Poly 25-22, 31-33, 25-21, 25-19 on Saturday night.

Hawaii falls to 10-6 overall and 7-1 Big West play, while Cal Poly improves to 10-8 overall and 7-1 in conference matches, leapfrogging the Rainbow Wahine in the standings.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After surviving Cal State Bakersfield on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine took on the Mustangs for a quick turnaround on Saturday in an early battle for first place in the Big West Conference standings.

Behind a spirited sellout crowd, the Mustangs played inspired and were led by Maia Dvoracek’s double-double of 21 kills and 14 digs, where were both match-highs.

Amber Igiede had a team-high 16 kills for Hawaii, who made 31 errors and hit just .145.

The Rainbow Wahine will return home for a pair of home matches, beginning with Cal State Northridge on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at 7 p.m.