The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was swept 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 by No. 6 Pittsburgh at the Texas A&M Invitational on Saturday.

Hawaii drops to 0-2 for the 2022 season, while Pittsburgh improves to 1-1.

On Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine hit just .146 as a team, with no player reaching the double-digit mark in kills.

For Pittsburgh, Valer Vazquez Gomez had a match-high 12 kills, while Julianna Dalton added 11 for the Panthers.

The Rainbow Wahine close out their road trip against No. 25 San Diego (2-0) at 5 a.m. HST.