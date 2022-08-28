The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was swept 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 against No. 25 San Diego on Sunday to close out the Texas A&M Invitational.

Hawaii exits the weekend 0-3 for the first time since 2017, while San Diego leaves a perfect 3-0.

On Sunday, Hawaii was led by star player Amber Igiede, who had a match-high 11 kills and four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Toreros spread their offensive efforts evenly across the team, as Grace Frohling was the only player with a double-digit amount of kills with 10.

The Rainbow Wahine will return home for the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, which begins with a match against Texas State at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday.