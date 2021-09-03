Hawaii women’s volleyball swept by No. 22 San Diego

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was swept by No. 22 San Diego 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 on Friday in Salt Lake City.

The Rainbow Wahine fell to 2-3, while the Toreros improved to 2-1.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After losing in five sets to Utah Valley on Thursday, the ‘Bows could never get into a rhythm against USD and fell victim to a 14-1 run in the first set.

Katie Lukes and Grace Frohling had their way with UH, as Lukes finished with a match-high 15 kills. Fhohling added a double-double of 12 kills and 11 digs.

For UH, Brooke Van Sickle led the way with eight kills and 11 digs, both of which were team highs.

Hawaii closes out play at the Utah Classic with a match at No. 19 Utah on Saturday at 3 p.m. HST.