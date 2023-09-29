The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was swept 25-22, 26-24, 25-21 by Long Beach State on Friday.

Hawaii falls to 9-5 overall and 2-1 in Big West Conference play, while The Beach improves to 9-5, including 3-1 in conference matches.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

UH had leads as late as 17-16 in the first and third sets and a 24-23 lead in the second set, but couldn’t close any en route to a defeat in straight sets.

Amber Igiede had a team-high 13 kills for Hawaii with three blocks, while setter Kate Lang had a double-double of 30 assists and 11 digs. Meanwhile, Kennedi Evans had four kills and eight blocks.

For Long Beach State, Abby Karich had a team-high 13 kills while Natalie Glenn added 11.

Hawaii closes out its road trip on Saturday against UC San Diego at 4 p.m. HST. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.