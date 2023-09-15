After suffering a disappointing four-set loss to TCU on Thursday, University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Western Carolina 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 in Forth Worth, Tx. on Friday.

Hawaii improves to 6-4 for the 2023 season and closes out the Fight in the Fort against Florida State on Saturday at 7 a.m. HST.

Amber Igiede had a match-high 21 kills for UH on Friday, hitting an efficient .625.

Meanwhile, Kendra Ham had a double-double of 12 kills and 11 digs to go with four service aces. Sophomore Caylen Alexander had a double-double of her own with 11 kills and 16 digs, while Kate Lang had a match-high 40 assists for the Rainbow Wahine.