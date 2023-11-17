The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept UC San Diego 25-17, 29-27, 25-21 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 20-8 overall and 13-4 in Big West Conference play, while the Tritons drop to 17-13 overall, including 9-9 in Big West matches.

Amber Igiede had a match-high 14 kills for UH in her penultimate home match.

Hawaii will take on Long Beach State on senior night in what will also serve as a crucial battle for second place in the conference standings. First serve is set for 7 p.m.