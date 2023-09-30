The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed out its first conference road trip of the year with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over UC San Diego on Saturday.

Hawaii exits the weekend 10-5 overall and 3-1 in Big West Conference play, recovering from a disappointing sweep against Long Beach State on Friday.

Kennedi Evans led Hawaii with a match-high 13 kills, while Ava McInnes had 11 for UCSD (8-8, 0-4 Big West).

Next up for Hawaii is a home match against Cal State Fullerton on Friday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.