The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team completed an opening weekend sweep in Big West Conference play with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-13 sweep over UC Riverside at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

After sweeping UC Davis on Friday night, Hawaii improves to 5-5 overall and 2-0 in Big West Conference play, while UC Riverside drops to 2-9 overall and 0-2 in Big West matches.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Rainbow Wahine, who had no trouble in the first set, fell behind 16-8 in set two before using an emphatic 17-7 run to take the second set.

Hawaii used the momentum from the second set to win the third, breaking away with a 19-7 run to complete the sweep.

Caylen Alexander had a match-high 15 kills with no errors, while Amber Igiede added 12 kills for UH, also with no errors. Meanwhile, Riley Wagoner added a double-double of 12 kills and 11 digs.

For UC Riverside, Myle Vargas-Deason had seven kills and five digs.

Next up for Hawaii is its first road trip of the conference season, which begins with Cal State Fullerton on Friday.