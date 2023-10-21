The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept UC Riverside 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 15-6 overall and 8-2 in Big West play, keeping pace near the top of the conference standings.

Amber Igiede had a match-high 18 kills and four blocks to lead Hawaii.

Hawaii will hit the road again for a pair of road matches, beginning with Cal State Northridge on Friday at 3 p.m. HST.