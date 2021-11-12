Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept UC Irvine 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A spirited crowd of 2,912 watched the Rainbow Wahine improve to 17-6 overall and 14-1 in Big West Conference play, while UC Irvine fell to 15-11 overall and 8-8 in conference play.

Reigning Big West Defensive Player of Week the Amber Igiede had a big game on offense, leading the way with a match-high 17 kills.

For UC Irvine, Onye Ofoegbu has a team-high 12 kills.

The Rainbow Wahine close their current homestand on Sunday against UC San Diego. First serve is set for 5 p.m.