The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept UC Irvine on the road on Thursday night, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16.

The Rainbow Wahine improve to 18-8 overall on the season and 11-4 in conference play in the Big West Conference.

Paula Guersching led the team with 12 kills, followed by Tali Hakas with 11. Setter, Kate Lang tallied 39 assists in the win and Amber Igiede added 4.0 blocks.

Hawaii snaps a 2-game losing streak and will have 1 more match this weekend, as they will take on Cal State Fullerton on Saturday at 2 p.m. HST.