The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed out a perfect weekend by sweeping UC Irvine 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 on Saturday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 12-5 overall and 5-1 in Big West Conference play.

Amber Igiede had a match-high 11 kills for Hawaii, while setter Kate Lang had a double-double of a match-high 30 assists and 11 digs.

Next up for Hawaii is a road showdown against conference leader UC Santa Barbara, which begins at 4 p.m. HST.