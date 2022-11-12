The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team moved closer to the Big West Conference title on Saturday with a 25-23, 25-13, 25-20 sweep over UC Irvine.

Hawaii improved to 18-6 overall and 15-1 Big West Conference play after winning its eighth straight match on Saturday.

UC Irvine drops to 16-10 overall and 9-7 in Big West matches.

Amber Igiede led the way for Hawaii with a match-high 14 kills and six blocks, while Onye Ofoegbu had a team-high 11 kills for the Anteaters.

Next up for Hawaii is a home match against Cal Poly, the only team that has defeated the Rainbow Wahine in conference play thus far, at 7 p.m. Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.