In its first home match of the 2022 season, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Texas State 28-26, 25-20, 27-25 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday night.

After going winless at the Texas A&M Invitational last weekend, the Rainbow Wahine improved to 1-3 for the 2022 season, while Texas State drops to 3-1.

In the first set, the Rainbow Wahine came out flat and fell behind 15-9 before storming back from a 24-21 set point deficit. The ‘Bows were aided by a spirited crowd of 3,413, the highest turnstile count since the 2019 season. The Wahine did not have a 2020 season, and all of their 2021 home games were limited due to local COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

Amber Igiede tied her career high with 20 kills to lead UH, while setter Kate Lang had a double-double of 43 kills and 10 digs.

Texas State was led by a pair of players who had double-doubles of their own in Janell Fitzgerald (team-high 15 kills, 12 digs) and Emily Dewalt (34 assists, 11 digs).

Thursday’s match between the Bobcats and Rainbow Wahine was the nightcap of the first day of the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, which also includes West Virginia and No. 23 UCLA.

Hawaii will take on West Virginia on Friday at 7 p.m.