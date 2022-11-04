With a chance to gain more separation atop the Big West standings against another one of the conference’s best teams, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Long Beach State 26-24, 25-18, 25-18 at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

Hawaii improves to 15-6 overall and 12-1 in Big West play, while Long Beach State drops to 15-7 overall and 10-4 in conference matches.

The Rainbow Wahine played stellar defense, amassing 51 digs as a team, led by Kendra Ham’s 11. On offense, freshman Caylen Alexander led the team with 11 kills, while Kate Lang had a double-double of a team-high 29 assists and 11 digs. Meanwhile, Braelyn Akana was the team’s most efficient hitter with eight kills and three errors in 13 swings at a team-high .385 clip.

For Long Beach State, Morgan Chacon had a match-high 13 kills, while Zayna Meyer had a match-high 34 assists and Dylan De La Cruz had a match-high 13 digs.

Hawaii closes out its penultimate homestand of the season with a 7 p.m. match against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.