Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps Fairfield in first match in 623 days

In its first match since late 2019, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Fairfield 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic contest was 623 days in the making for the Rainbow Wahine, which was when they last played prior to Friday.

Hawaii won the first set 25-18 as Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede led the way with five kills each while starting setter Mylana Byrd had 11 assists.

UH dominated the second set and took the final seven points before cruising to a 25-12 victory.

The third set was much of the same, as the ‘Bows gained separation from a 5-5 start to take a 15-8 lead heading into the timeout before ultimately finishing off the win.

KJ Johnson led Fairfield (0-1) with 13 kills.

For UH, Van Sickle and Riley Wagoner each had double-doubles. Van Sickle had a match-high 16 kills and 11 digs, while Wagoner had 12 kills and 10 digs. Byrd added a match-high 35 assists.

The ‘Bows will next face Marquette on Saturday night in a battle of the four-team tournament’s remaining 1-0 teams. First serve is set for 7 p.m. HST. Although fans will not be allowed to attend, the game will be available on both Spectrum OC 16 and ESPN Honolulu.