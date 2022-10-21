The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Cal State Northridge 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improved to 11-6 overall and 8-1 in Big West Conference play, while the Matadors dropped to 7-15, including 2-8 in conference play.

After taking its first conference loss at Cal Poly last week, the Rainbow Wahine made quick work of the Matadors to set up a Saturday night showdown against UC Santa Barbara.

The Rainbow Wahine now turn their attention to early conference leader UC Santa Barbara with a chance to take first place back on Saturday night. First serve between the ‘Bows and Gauchos is set for 7 p.m.

