The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Cal State Northridge on the road 25-17, 25-19, 25-12 on Friday evening.

Hawaii improved to 16-6 overall, including 9-2 in Big West Conference matches.

Middle blockers Amber Igiede and Kennedi Evans led the way for Hawaii’s attack with 10 kills each, while Kate Lang had a match-high 37 assists.

Hawaii closes out its road trip on Saturday against Cal State Bakersfield at 1 p.m. HST.