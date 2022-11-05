The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team continued its winning ways on Saturday with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 sweep over Cal State Fullerton at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 16-6 overall and 13-1 in Big West play to maintain its conference lead, while Cal State Fullerton dropped to 12-10 overall and 6-8 in conference matches.

After sweeping Long Beach State on Friday night, the Rainbow Wahine continued to play balanced offensively, with Amber Igiede leading the way with a match-high 15 kills and four blocks. Meanwhile, Riley Wagoner had a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs, while Kate Lang distributed a match-high 37 assists.

Lolo Fonua had a team-high 11 kills for the Titans.

The Rainbow Wahine return to the road to face UC San Diego on Friday at 5 p.m. HST.