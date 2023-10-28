The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Cal State Bakersfield 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii improved to 17-6 overall and 10-2 in Big West Conference play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After sweeping Cal State Northridge on Friday, Hawaii closed out its road trip with another victory in straight sets. Star player Amber Igiede led the way again with a match-high 16 kills.

Hawaii returns home for a pivotal road trip, which begins with Cal Poly on Friday. First serve is set for 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.