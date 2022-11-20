In its 2022 home finale, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team earned a share of the Big West Conference title on Sunday evening with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-12 sweep over Cal State Bakersfield at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improved to 20-6 overall and 17-1 in Big West Conference play, while Cal State Bakersfield dropped to 7-23 overall and 4-14 in conference matches.

On Sunday, Amber Igiede had a match-high 16 kills, six blocks and no errors for UH. Additionally, Riley Wagoner added a double-double of 11 kills and 10 digs.

For the Roadrunners, Ava Palm had a team-high five kills and three blocks.

Following the match, the Rainbow Wahine honored the team’s lone senior, setter Mylana Byrd. Bryd finished with 10 assists, four digs and three blocks.

The Rainbow Wahine close out their 2022 regular season with a pair of road matches. With either one win or one UCSB loss, the ‘Bows will clinch the Big West Conference title outright. UCSB’s next match takes place on Tuesday against Cal State Northridge, while Hawaii’s next match is against the Gauchos on Friday at 5 p.m. HST.