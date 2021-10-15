Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Cal Poly 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

Hawaii improves to 10-5 overall and 7-0 Big West Conference play, while Cal Poly drops to 8-11 overall and 6-2 in conference games.

Amber Igiede had a game-high 13 kills for the Rainbow Wahine, while Brooke Van Sickle had a double-double of 10 kills and 10 assists.

Tommi Stockham had a team-high 10 kills for the Mustangs.

The ‘Bows have a quick turnaround and will take on Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night at 7 p.m.