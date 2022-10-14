Despite getting pushed to five sets, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team survived a scare at Cal State Bakersfield, prevailing 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 15-8 on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 10-5 overall and 7-0 in Big West play, while the Roadrunners dropped to 5-15 overall and 2-6 in conference matches.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Reigning Big West Conference Player of the Week Riley Wagoner continued her stellar play with a match-high 19 kills, while star player Amber Igiede added 17 kills and a match-high eight kills.

Hayley McCluskey led the way for Cal State Bakersfield with a team-high 14 kills and added four blocks and three digs.

Next up for Hawaii is a battle against current second place team Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif. on Saturday. First serve is set for 4 p.m. HST. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.