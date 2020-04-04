Hawaii women’s volleyball signs Siena Springborn

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team signed middle blocker/opposite Siena Springborn out of Newport Beach, Calif. on Friday.

Springborn is currently a senior at Newport Harbor High School and will be a freshman at UH in the fall.

She is a three-year varsity letterwinner and was a two-time all-league first team selection and was a team captain this past season. She also played for the Tstreet volleyball club team.

“We are very thrilled to have Siena join our team this coming fall,” Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow said in a release. “Siena is hard working, versatile and committed to becoming the best player she can be. She comes from a great club and we are looking forward to having her.”