Hawaii’s quest for a fourth consecutive Big West Conference championship begins on Friday, but the 2023 pursuit includes an unprecedented twist.

The 2023 season will be the first time the Big West will hold a conference tournament while Hawaii is a member. The Rainbow Wahine joined in time for the 2012 season.

In hopes of building a strong nonconference resume, Hawaii scheduled tough to begin the season and is 7-4 thus far, losing its national ranking after disappointing losses to Liberty and UCLA in the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge.

UH shifts its attention to conference play, which begins on Friday against Cal State Bakersfield at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After an 18-match conference slate, the inaugural Big West Conference tournament will take place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

In other Wahine volleyball news, junior setter Kate Lang was named the Big West Setter of the Week for the fourth consecutive time on Monday after dishing out a total of 139 assists in three matches at the Fight in the Fort.